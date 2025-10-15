Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation
Baku, October 15, AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil.”
According to the order, the Agreement has been officially approved.
Once the Agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is to notify the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil once the internal procedures required for the Agreement to take effect have been completed.
The Agreement was signed on September 1 this year in Brasilia.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
"Unity-2025" joint exercise kicks off in Uzbekistan
- 14.10.2025 [20:01]
Turkmenistan’s National Pavilion installed on Baku Boulevard
- 14.10.2025 [19:49]
Pope Leo, Italy's President Mattarella call for durable peace globally
- 14.10.2025 [19:48]
Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal
- 14.10.2025 [19:24]
Serbian delegation visits Azerbaijan
- 14.10.2025 [19:17]
Azerbaijan joins World Culture Festival in Hanoi
- 14.10.2025 [18:40]
WHO issues alert over 3 India-made contaminated cough syrups
- 14.10.2025 [18:03]
Cities unite behind cultural preservation
- 14.10.2025 [18:02]
Parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye visit Pakistan’s Lahore
- 14.10.2025 [18:00]
Baku’s bridge: Connecting Europe and Asia through trade and energy
- 14.10.2025 [17:52]
Azerbaijani population hits 10,249,500
- 14.10.2025 [17:29]
This autumn, Baku will host another spectacular cultural event!
- 14.10.2025 [17:21]
Shah Deniz awards three new contracts for compression project
- 14.10.2025 [16:27]
Barcelona's Lewandowski suffers thigh injury as Barca crisis deepens
- 14.10.2025 [16:06]
Azerbaijan through eyes of Swedish tourists
- 14.10.2025 [16:04]
® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025
- 14.10.2025 [16:00]
US-China trade tensions back as port fees take effect
- 14.10.2025 [15:49]
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 bln rebuild
- 14.10.2025 [15:46]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign protocol on trade and economic cooperation
- 14.10.2025 [15:38]