Azerbaijan and Brazil approve agreement on educational cooperation

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order approving the “Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Education between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil.”

According to the order, the Agreement has been officially approved.

Once the Agreement enters into force, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education will ensure the implementation of its provisions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is to notify the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil once the internal procedures required for the Agreement to take effect have been completed.

The Agreement was signed on September 1 this year in Brasilia.