Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crisis

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crisis, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, as she addressed the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

According to her, in the early 1990s, as a result of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, about one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. “At that time, it was a great tragedy for a nation of 8 million people. Thanks to the continuous national efforts and the support of international partners, Azerbaijan has managed to meet the urgent needs of the displaced population. In 2020, after the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country, large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation projects were launched on the liberated territories,” Gafarova mentioned.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis underlined that the return process has already begun, and today more than fifty thousand people are living, working and studying there again. “This demonstrates the strong political will and commitment of the country to humanitarian activities carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” Gafarova added.