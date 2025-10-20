Sahiba Gafarova: Initialing of peace agreement is a historic step towards ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The signing of the Joint Declaration and the initialing of the peace agreement by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August of this year is a historic step towards ending the decades-long Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, as she addressed the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

Expressing her confidence that this milestone event would open a new chapter of lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, Speaker Gafarova added: "This gives hope that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and political will."