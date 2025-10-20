Sahiba Gafarova: Initialing of peace agreement is a historic step towards ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
The signing of the Joint Declaration and the initialing of the peace agreement by Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August of this year is a historic step towards ending the decades-long Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, as she addressed the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.
Expressing her confidence that this milestone event would open a new chapter of lasting peace, stability and sustainable development in the South Caucasus, Speaker Gafarova added: "This gives hope that even long-standing conflicts can be resolved through dialogue and political will."
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner
- 19.10.2025 [23:40]
Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General
- 19.10.2025 [23:32]
Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press
- 19.10.2025 [22:50]
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal
- 19.10.2025 [17:45]
Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix
- 19.10.2025 [17:36]
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks
- 19.10.2025 [14:33]
TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 19.10.2025 [13:02]
Polling begins in TRNC presidential election
- 19.10.2025 [12:57]
FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker
- 19.10.2025 [09:24]
Navy holds graduation ceremony
- 18.10.2025 [17:51]
Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025
- 18.10.2025 [14:02]
Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council
- 18.10.2025 [13:55]
Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers
- 18.10.2025 [13:09]
UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"
- 18.10.2025 [13:02]
® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”
- 18.10.2025 [12:52]
TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister
- 18.10.2025 [12:43]
Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [12:42]
Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health
- 18.10.2025 [11:32]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 18.10.2025 [11:18]
Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103
- 18.10.2025 [10:33]
Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue
- 18.10.2025 [00:55]
Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku
- 18.10.2025 [00:27]