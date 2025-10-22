Azerbaijani publishing houses participate in Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The Frankfurt Book Fair 2025, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious publishing events, was held in Frankfurt, Germany.

The exhibition brought together thousands of publishers, authors, translators, booksellers, and representatives of the cultural sector.

Azerbaijan was represented at this major international event with a large national pavilion organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The pavilion showcased the works of prominent Azerbaijani writers and poets, modern local publications, samples of children’s literature, as well as books reflecting the country’s national culture and heritage.

As part of the exhibition, the Azerbaijani delegation held a series of presentations and international meetings.

The Frankfurt International Book Fair, regarded as one of the key events of the global book industry, brings together more than 4,000 participants from over 100 countries.