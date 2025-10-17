Budapest hosts cultural event involving Turkic youth

Budapest, October 17, AZERTAC

A cultural-musical event, featuring performances of the Turkic Youth Ensemble, was held at the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center, jointly operated by the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL) and the Eötvös Loránd University (ELTE) in Budapest, the Hungarian capital.

The event aimed at promoting the musical heritage of brotherly Turkic peoples, as well as enhancing exchange and unity between the Turkic youth.

Addressing the event, Fargana Bayramli, Head of the Azerbaijani Language and Culture Center, noted that such events serve to enhancing mutual language, culture and youth integration, one of the main areas of the ELTE-AUL cooperation.

Timea Janurik, Head of the Turkic Youth Ensemble, said that introducing young people to the musical heritage of different peoples expands their creative outlook and contributes significantly to boosting friendly ties among the Turkic states.

The program included the samples of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, Hungarian, and Kazakh national music.

