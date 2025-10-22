AzerGold CJSC delegation participates in LME Week

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

A delegation from AzerGold Closed Joint-Stock Company (CJSC) participated in London Metal Exchange Week (LME Week), one of the world’s most prestigious events in metal production and trading.

During the visit, the delegation took part in sessions and panel discussions on the future of the metal industry, the role of AI and digital innovations, and sustainable development perspectives. Participants explored potential collaborations and exchanged experiences with international companies in mining, metal production, and trading to promote sustainability and responsible practices.

The AzerGold CJSC delegation also attended an official reception organized by Trafigura, one of the world’s leading metal trading companies, and held a bilateral meeting at the company’s office. Discussions focused on existing and potential areas of cooperation and future development prospects.

LME Week serves as a key platform for industry professionals to discuss market trends, price dynamics, and strategic partnerships. The event plays a significant role in the international trade of non-ferrous metals, including aluminium, copper, tin, nickel, zinc, and lead, with attention to both current and future market challenges and opportunities.