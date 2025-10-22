Baku State University and Astana International University ink MoU

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Baku State University (BSU) and Kazakhstan’s Astana International University.

The memorandum envisages the implementation of joint projects and the holding of conferences, exhibitions, seminars, symposiums, short-term courses, and training sessions, as well as joint scientific research, aimed at improving the teaching and learning process at the faculties, institutes, and colleges of both universities and aligning them with international standards.

The memorandum also includes provisions for joint publications in scientific journals, the development of joint academic programs, and the exchange of academic and administrative staff, undergraduate and graduate students, doctoral candidates, and researchers.

The document was signed by BSU Rector Elchin Babayev and Astana International University Rector Serik Irsaliev.