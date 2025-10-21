The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Two new orchid species discovered in West Papua's Raja Ampat

Two new orchid species discovered in West Papua's Raja Ampat

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Indonesian researchers have identified two new orchid species from Raja Ampat, West Papua, highlighting the region’s rich but vulnerable biodiversity, according to ANTARA.

The discovery followed a 2022 plant inventory conducted on Batanta Island by Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) in collaboration with the West Papua Natural Resources Conservation Center (BBKSDA).

The newly classified orchids, Dendrobium siculiforme and Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu, were described in the international scientific journal Telopea in August 2025.

“These are epiphytic orchids that grow naturally on tree trunks,” said Destario Metusala, lead researcher from BRIN’s Research Center for Biosystematics and Evolution, on October 16, 2025.

Dendrobium siculiforme has an upright stem between 15–50 cm tall with alternating leaves. Its cream-yellow flowers, streaked with brownish-purple, bloom in clusters of six and span up to seven cm when fully open.

The Latin name "siculiforme" means "dagger-shaped," referencing the flower’s lip structure. The species resembles Dendrobium magistratus but differs in flower shape and arrangement. The second species, Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu, is smaller at 8–12 cm with a single leaf on each pseudobulb. Its name, derived from the local Batanta word “ewamiyiuu,” meaning "striped," refers to the brown lines running along the pseudobulb.

It shares features with Bulbophyllum graciliscapum but differs in sepal shape and lip ornamentation.

Both orchids are believed to be endemic to the Raja Ampat Islands, with limited natural distribution.

Due to minimal data, researchers proposed Dendrobium siculiforme be listed as Critically Endangered and Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu as Data Deficient under IUCN Red List criteria.

“The forests of Papua hold enormous genetic potential, not only for orchids but for many plant groups,” Metusala said, warning that illegal harvesting poses a growing threat. He noted Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu is already appearing in markets as far as Java.

As previously reported, Indonesia has long been known as a global orchid haven. Of the 30,000 orchid species worldwide, about 5,000 are found in Indonesia, making it one of the countries with the richest orchid diversity.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs
  • 21.10.2025 [11:20]

Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs

Fifth OIC Ministers of Water Conference kicks off in Jeddah
  • 21.10.2025 [11:14]

Fifth OIC Ministers of Water Conference kicks off in Jeddah

Kazakhstan’s Almaty to build waste-to-energy plant
  • 21.10.2025 [10:33]

Kazakhstan’s Almaty to build waste-to-energy plant

Pope Leo’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus
  • 20.10.2025 [22:57]

Pope Leo’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack
  • 20.10.2025 [18:34]

King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack

Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again
  • 20.10.2025 [18:26]

Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again

Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces
  • 20.10.2025 [15:16]

Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces

UK Metropolitan Police looking into claims Andrew sought information on accuser
  • 20.10.2025 [14:43]

UK Metropolitan Police looking into claims Andrew sought information on accuser

UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones
  • 20.10.2025 [14:40]

UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones

FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Villarreal all in Champions League action on Tuesday

  • [11:40]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • [11:23]

Wars on women escalate as global conflicts reach record highs

  • [11:20]

Minister of Science and Education meets with Azerbaijani students studying in U.S.

  • [11:19]

Fifth OIC Ministers of Water Conference kicks off in Jeddah

  • [11:14]

Two new orchid species discovered in West Papua's Raja Ampat

  • [11:09]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [10:58]

Kazakhstan’s Almaty to build waste-to-energy plant

  • [10:33]

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Astana

  • [10:28]

Azerbaijan, Iran explore current state of bilateral relations

  • 20.10.2025 [23:18]

Pope Leo’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus

  • 20.10.2025 [22:57]
Court hearings feature testimonies regarding killing and capturing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces VIDEO

Court hearings feature testimonies regarding killing and capturing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian armed forces VIDEO

Azerbaijan represented at extraordinary session of World Meteorological Congress

  • 20.10.2025 [22:16]

Sahiba Gafarova meets with Speakers of Parliaments of Namibia and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Geneva

  • 20.10.2025 [22:10]

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit to Vatican sends powerful message of peace, respect and spiritual unity

  • 20.10.2025 [21:57]

Farid Gayibov elected Chairman of 10th session of Conference of Parties to Anti-Doping Convention

  • 20.10.2025 [21:51]

Azerbaijan joins meeting of CIS Interior Ministers on digitalization in Astana

  • 20.10.2025 [20:50]

TURKPA delegation attends 151st IPU Assembly

  • 20.10.2025 [20:23]

Sahiba Gafarova highlights fate of missing Azerbaijani citizens at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

  • 20.10.2025 [20:09]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler advances to semifinals of U23 World Championships 2025

  • 20.10.2025 [19:56]

Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit to Vatican in Italian media spotlight

  • 20.10.2025 [19:39]

Azerbaijani Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

  • 20.10.2025 [19:25]

Medinex 2025 – key platform for medical innovations and partnerships

  • 20.10.2025 [19:22]

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crisis

  • 20.10.2025 [19:19]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Czech Open 2025

  • 20.10.2025 [18:40]

King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack

  • 20.10.2025 [18:34]

Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again

  • 20.10.2025 [18:26]

5th International Conference on Research of Agricultural and Food Technologies kicks off in Ganja

  • 20.10.2025 [18:09]

Sahiba Gafarova: Initialing of peace agreement is a historic step towards ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

  • 20.10.2025 [17:41]

Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship

  • 20.10.2025 [16:56]

Expert: Cooperation prospects between Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets open up new opportunities - INTERVIEW

  • 20.10.2025 [16:37]

Graham Potter takes Sweden job weeks after West Ham sacking

  • 20.10.2025 [16:31]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings

  • 20.10.2025 [16:30]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Wuxi 2025 World Championships

  • 20.10.2025 [16:12]

Digital revolution in Azerbaijan: How AI and VR are changing the future of business and education - INTERVIEW

  • 20.10.2025 [15:33]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”

  • 20.10.2025 [15:21]

Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces

  • 20.10.2025 [15:16]

Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France

  • 20.10.2025 [14:52]

UK Metropolitan Police looking into claims Andrew sought information on accuser

  • 20.10.2025 [14:43]

UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones

  • 20.10.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year

  • 20.10.2025 [14:34]

Internet outage: Dozens of websites and apps affected - as 'potential cause' identified

  • 20.10.2025 [14:20]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend

  • 20.10.2025 [14:12]

Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

  • 20.10.2025 [14:03]

UK Chancellor says Brexit deal caused long-term damage to economy

  • 20.10.2025 [13:23]

Turkish President Erdogan to pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

  • 20.10.2025 [13:22]

Azerbaijan showcased at Turkish Festival in Washington

  • 20.10.2025 [13:08]

Baku hosts seminar on “Energy Security”

  • 20.10.2025 [13:01]

Louvre Museum heist: Jewels with 'inestimable' value stolen from Napoleon collection

  • 20.10.2025 [12:58]

“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub

  • 20.10.2025 [12:49]

ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week

  • 20.10.2025 [12:33]

Employees in Azerbaijan’s statistics sector awarded ORDER

  • 20.10.2025 [12:22]

Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers crowned world champions

  • 20.10.2025 [12:10]

Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Tufan Erhurman on TRNC presidential election win

  • 20.10.2025 [12:07]

Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • 20.10.2025 [12:03]

® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published

  • 20.10.2025 [12:00]

Astronomers detect first 'heartbeat' of a newborn star hidden within a powerful cosmic explosion

  • 20.10.2025 [11:59]

® Do not give your card to anyone: you may lose money and become a victim of a crime

  • 20.10.2025 [11:45]

Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Sofia

  • 20.10.2025 [11:43]

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • 20.10.2025 [11:42]

Israel’s life expectancy rises to 83.8 years, fourth highest in the world: OECD

  • 20.10.2025 [11:37]

S. Korea's biggest defense exhibition opens, showcasing unmanned weapons

  • 20.10.2025 [11:30]

Manuel Neuer surpasses Thomas Müller to break Bayern Munich record after 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund

  • 20.10.2025 [11:26]

Pakistan successfully launches first Hyper spectral Satellite from China

  • 20.10.2025 [11:13]

Mongolia, Czech Republic to cooperate in mega projects

  • 20.10.2025 [11:13]

"Unity 2025" joint exercise underway in Uzbekistan

  • 20.10.2025 [11:09]

® Azercell-supported “Women’s Helpline” receives 1,094 inquiries over the last three months

  • 20.10.2025 [11:07]

Bolivia elects centre-right Rodrigo Paz as president

  • 20.10.2025 [10:54]

Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

  • 20.10.2025 [10:52]

Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

  • 20.10.2025 [10:46]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 20.10.2025 [10:39]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner

  • 19.10.2025 [23:40]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 19.10.2025 [23:32]

Tufan Erhurman wins TRNC presidential election, defeating incumbent President Ersin Tatar

  • 19.10.2025 [23:24]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis chairs Coordinating Meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Geneva

  • 19.10.2025 [23:06]

Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press

  • 19.10.2025 [22:50]

Azerbaijan and China discuss deepening cooperation in cardiology scientific research

  • 19.10.2025 [19:14]

Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal

  • 19.10.2025 [17:45]

Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix

  • 19.10.2025 [17:36]

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

  • 19.10.2025 [14:33]

Azerbaijan represented at 9th Meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports

  • 19.10.2025 [13:32]

TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 19.10.2025 [13:02]

Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

  • 19.10.2025 [12:57]

Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

  • 19.10.2025 [09:35]

FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker

  • 19.10.2025 [09:24]

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

  • 18.10.2025 [22:38]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command

  • 18.10.2025 [20:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

  • 18.10.2025 [20:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

Navy holds graduation ceremony

  • 18.10.2025 [17:51]

National Aviation Academy, Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation

  • 18.10.2025 [17:36]

Kenya declares national mourning after Raila Odinga’s death, plans state funeral

  • 18.10.2025 [17:21]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 18.10.2025 [16:47]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Vatican in spotlight of world media outlets

  • 18.10.2025 [16:10]

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

  • 18.10.2025 [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

  • 18.10.2025 [14:31]

Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • 18.10.2025 [14:02]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • 18.10.2025 [13:55]