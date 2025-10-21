Two new orchid species discovered in West Papua's Raja Ampat

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Indonesian researchers have identified two new orchid species from Raja Ampat, West Papua, highlighting the region’s rich but vulnerable biodiversity, according to ANTARA.

The discovery followed a 2022 plant inventory conducted on Batanta Island by Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) in collaboration with the West Papua Natural Resources Conservation Center (BBKSDA).

The newly classified orchids, Dendrobium siculiforme and Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu, were described in the international scientific journal Telopea in August 2025.

“These are epiphytic orchids that grow naturally on tree trunks,” said Destario Metusala, lead researcher from BRIN’s Research Center for Biosystematics and Evolution, on October 16, 2025.

Dendrobium siculiforme has an upright stem between 15–50 cm tall with alternating leaves. Its cream-yellow flowers, streaked with brownish-purple, bloom in clusters of six and span up to seven cm when fully open.

The Latin name "siculiforme" means "dagger-shaped," referencing the flower’s lip structure. The species resembles Dendrobium magistratus but differs in flower shape and arrangement. The second species, Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu, is smaller at 8–12 cm with a single leaf on each pseudobulb. Its name, derived from the local Batanta word “ewamiyiuu,” meaning "striped," refers to the brown lines running along the pseudobulb.

It shares features with Bulbophyllum graciliscapum but differs in sepal shape and lip ornamentation.

Both orchids are believed to be endemic to the Raja Ampat Islands, with limited natural distribution.

Due to minimal data, researchers proposed Dendrobium siculiforme be listed as Critically Endangered and Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu as Data Deficient under IUCN Red List criteria.

“The forests of Papua hold enormous genetic potential, not only for orchids but for many plant groups,” Metusala said, warning that illegal harvesting poses a growing threat. He noted Bulbophyllum ewamiyiuu is already appearing in markets as far as Java.

As previously reported, Indonesia has long been known as a global orchid haven. Of the 30,000 orchid species worldwide, about 5,000 are found in Indonesia, making it one of the countries with the richest orchid diversity.