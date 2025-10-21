World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
The world’s fastest bullet train has started pre-service trials on a high-speed rail line in China, reaching a top speed of 453 km/h (nearly 281 mph) in testing, Anadolu Agency reported citing the Chinese Global Times newspaper.
Designed to achieve a maximum test speed of 450 km/h (nearly 280 mph) and a commercial service speed of 400 km/h (nearly 248 mph), the CR450 is undergoing qualification trials on the high-speed route connecting Shanghai in the east to Chengdu in the western part of the country.
The train can accelerate from zero to 350 km/h (nearly 217 mph) in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. In an impressive feat, two CR450 trains recently set a record by passing each other at a combined speed of 896 km/h.
Compared to its predecessor, the CR400, the CR450 has a more streamlined design, featuring a longer nose, a 20-centimeter lower roofline, and a 50-ton weight reduction, which results in a 22% reduction in aerodynamic drag.
Currently, CR400 Fuxing trains operate at a top speed of 350 km/h.
Before entering passenger service, the CR450 will complete 600,000 kilometers (nearly 373,000 miles) of trial runs without incident.
