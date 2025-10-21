Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan explore prospects for cooperation in digitalization and innovation

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport, met with Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbayev and Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Assel Zhanassova in Astana.

The meetings focused on prospects for cooperation in the fields of innovation, digitalization, and information and communication technologies (ICT).

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation familiarized themselves with the activities of the Astana Hub Innovation Center. The delegation was informed about projects aimed at training ICT professionals, developing startups, and strengthening the digital ecosystem.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities for sharing experience in digital development.

Rashad Nabiyev also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields of digital government solutions, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space technologies.