® Bring your idea to life with Birbank’s student innovation program “Spark”

Great news for students! The country’s first digital bank, Birbank, is offering unique opportunities for young and creative minds who have innovative ideas in banking and want to develop groundbreaking solutions. On October 16, the Student Innovation Program “Spark” was launched, opening new doors for students with big goals and ambitions.

The program is open to bachelor’s students in their 3rd and 4th years and master’s students from universities across the country, with a minimum GPA of 70. Students interested in participating can apply as part of a four-member team, with roles including product owner, business analyst, developer, and designer.

Teams whose ideas are approved and successfully pass the stages of “Initial Evaluation”, “Assignment” and “Interview” will earn the right to participate in the project. Following this, they will enter a phase filled with new knowledge and practical experience. Participants will have access to specialized mentorship, training, and hands-on programs conducted by Birbank’s professional experts.

At the conclusion of the program, the three most outstanding teams will receive awards of 4,000, 2,000 and 1,000 AZN respectively.

Apply and register here: www.kbl.az/tpi

The goal of the project is to bring together young people interested in new technologies and innovation, stimulate their development, and provide the opportunity to gain practical experience in a real working environment. The Student Innovation Program “Spark” will also help participants develop skills in teamwork, networking, and project management within the modern banking sector.

