Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

A protocol has been signed between Akdeniz University, one of Türkiye’s leading higher education institutions, and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) on the implementation of a dual diploma program in the specialty of “Coaching” at the bachelor’s level.

The signing ceremony was attended by delegations led by Akdeniz University Rector Özlenen Özkan and ASA Rector Fuad Hajiyev.

This new dual-degree program allows students to complete their first and fourth years at their home university, and their second and third years at the partner university, earning diplomas from both institutions upon successful completion.

The signed document aims to further deepen collaboration in sports education between the two brotherly countries and to create a joint educational and scientific environment for the training of professional coaches who meet modern international standards.