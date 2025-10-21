Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, started a working visit to Georgia on October 21.
At Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, Prime Minister Asadov was welcomed by Georgia's Minister of Finance, Lasha Khutsishvili, and other officials.
