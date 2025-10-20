Pope Leo’s meeting with Armenian Prime Minister highlights importance of lasting peace in South Caucasus
Baku, October 20, AZERTAC
Pope Leo XIV met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in the Vatican, and during subsequent discussions in the Secretariat of State, the Prime Minister and Cardinal Parolin addressed "the need for a stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus."
According to a statement released by the Holy See Press Office following the meeting with the Pope, the Prime Minister met with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, accompanied by the Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.
