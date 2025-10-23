Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

Relations between the Azerbaijani and Italian navies continue to develop successfully, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

On October 23, Commander of the Azerbaijani Navy, Captain 1st Rank Shahin Mammadov, met with Gianfranco Vizzini, Military Attaché of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Azerbaijan and also a Captain 1st Rank.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views extensively on cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Italian armed forces in areas such as military affairs, military education, and other fields of mutual interest.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Italian guest presented the "Students' Sword of Honour" and a certificate—on behalf of the Italian Navy Command—to Lieutenant Humbat Gasimov. Lieutenant Gasimov graduated with honors from the Navy Faculty of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev at the National Defense University during the 2024–2025 academic year, in accordance with the Protocol of Intent between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic on Cooperation in the Training and Education of Naval Forces Personnel.