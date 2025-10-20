"Unity 2025" joint exercise underway in Uzbekistan

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The "Unity-2025" (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise involving servicemen from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan is continuing in the Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The exercise, which consists of three stages, successfully implements activities aimed at strengthening the protection and defense of state borders, as well as searching for, localizing, and destroying illegal armed formations.

It is noteworthy that the focus of the exercise is on improving preparations for organizing coordinated activities between the military contingents of the participating countries and enhancing their capabilities and skills to conduct joint operations.