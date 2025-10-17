Azerbaijani and Uzbek higher military educational institutions sign memorandum

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

A roundtable discussion and signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Cooperation were held as part of the Unity-2025 (Birlik-2025) joint regional exercise in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

The event was attended by delegations led by Major General Arif Hasanov, Deputy Rector of Azerbaijan’s National Defense University (NDU) for Science and Education, and Colonel Akmoljon Godirov, Deputy Chief of the Uzbekistan University of Military Security and Defense and Chief of the Military Research Institute.

The roundtable focused on expanding cooperation in military education and research, implementing joint projects, and prospects for further collaboration. Participants highlighted the importance of scientific knowledge and modern military education in ensuring regional peace and security, as well as the value of exchanging experiences in these fields.

The Azerbaijani delegation provided a detailed briefing on the educational system and ongoing reforms at the National Defense University.

Within the framework of the exercise, a Memorandum of Cooperation was officially signed between the National Defense University of Azerbaijan and the University of Military Security and Defense of Uzbekistan.