Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan plays a very important role as a regional power
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority — I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world,” President Tokayev added.
