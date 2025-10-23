Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

Washington, October 23, AZERTAC

Rashad Novruz, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Brazil and concurrently accredited to Ecuador, conducted a working visit to Ecuador.

During the visit, Ambassador Novruz held meetings at the Ecuadorian Ministry of Environment and Energy (MAE), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other state bodies. The discussions focused on bilateral issues and explored opportunities for cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation was signed between ADA University and the Diplomatic Academy of Ecuador. The document was signed by Ambassador Rashad Novruz and Alejandro Dávalos, Vice Minister of Human Mobility. Following the signing, Alejandro Suárez, Director of the Ecuadorian Diplomatic Academy, gave the ambassador a tour of the institution. The parties also exchanged views on potential future joint projects.

The visit further aimed to advance the agreements reached during the meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ecuadorian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Gabriela Sommerfeld in September 2025 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Additionally, Ambassador Novruz met with Azerbaijani compatriots residing in Ecuador, taking an interest in their living conditions and activities.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent