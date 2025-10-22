Estonian Foreign Minister: A full-fledged embassy will soon open in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

“The Estonian government should expand its representation in Azerbaijan. We will soon open a fully-fledged embassy here,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He noted that this step is highly important for deepening cooperation not only at the diplomatic level, but also in the political and business spheres.