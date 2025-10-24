King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The King welcomed Volodymyr Zelensky to Windsor Castle ahead of a political summit on Friday, according to the Telegraph.

The Ukrainian president was invited for an audience at the castle before joining a Coalition of the Willing meeting with Sir Keir Starmer.

The King arrived in the castle quadrangle at 10.15am, standing to listen to God Save the King.

At 10.20am Mr Zelensky’s car drove around the gravel path to stop in front of the King, followed by one other containing a small Ukrainian delegation. As he stepped out, the King threw up his arms in welcome and stepped forward to shake his hand.

The two men stood together to hear the Ukrainian national anthem, Mr Zelensky putting his hand on his heart.

Accompanied by the King, the Ukrainian leader received a Royal Salute before he inspected the guards.

Major Ben Tracey, captain of the Guard of Honour, stepped forward – sword aloft – to invite the president to the inspection. The King appeared to explain where they would be walking, crossing the path with his fellow head of state onto the grass where the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guard stood.

Mr Zelensky led the way in the inspection, as per protocol, with the King following behind.

If it seemed odd for a wartime president to take part in such ceremonials, he did not show it. Mr Zelensky walked slowly with his eyes on the guards, then straight ahead, and did not stop to make small talk.

He was seen thanking the King and Major Tracey for the welcome. Engaged in warm-looking conversation, the King at one point put his arm around the president and patted him as he ushered him inside the castle for a private audience.

He introduced Mr Zelensky to Maj Gen James Bowder, who commands the Household Cavalry, and equerry Lt Col Johnny Thompson.

Mr Zelensky wore his usual black jacket and trousers for the occasion, while the King wore a grey suit with a maroon tie. The two men entered Windsor Castle through the Sovereign’s entrance, while palace staff took three members of the Ukrainian delegation through a second door to wait in the warm as the private audience got under way.

It was Mr Zelensky’s first ceremonial welcome in Britain and his third audience with the King at a royal residence.

The Windsor invitation was a major show of support as Mr Zelensky toured Europe seeking more funding and weapons to defend Ukraine.

Friday’s Coalition of the Willing summit will include Mark Rutte, Nato secretary general, Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, who will join virtually.

The King has been outspoken in his support of Ukraine and Mr Zelensky since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Within the first week of the invasion the King attended an event at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London to meet the ambassador and local families.

He went on to undertake numerous engagements, including overseas, with Ukrainian refugees and issued a written message of support on the anniversary of the start of the war each year since. The King has spoken in the French, German and Italian parliaments in support of Ukraine.