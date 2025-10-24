Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) here on Friday.

The discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s priorities during its OTS Chairmanship, the organization’s current agenda items, and future plans.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted that strengthening ties of friendship, brotherhood, and cooperation across all areas within the OTS remains a top priority, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s full support for the OTS’s efforts, ideas, and initiatives aimed at realizing this potential. He underscored the importance of further strengthening and expanding the Secretariat of the OTS and its observer status in international organizations.

The sides noted the significance of the Garabagh Declaration adopted during the Informal Summit of the OTS Heads of State in Shusha last year, as well as the decisions adopted during the 12th Summit of the Council of OTS Heads of State held in Gabala this year, in strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the organization. The OTS Secretary-General congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the events hosted by the country.

The parties reviewed the steps taken to implement the initiatives proposed by Azerbaijan during the Gabala Summit.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.