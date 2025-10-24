Release from the Press Service of the President

On October 24, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia, as a continuation of their meeting held on October 9 as part of the session of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, discussed a number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

The heads of state reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing economic and trade relations, as well as in implementing joint projects in the energy and transport-logistics sectors.

During the phone conversation, they also touched upon some aspects of regional cooperation and the international situation.

The Presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels.