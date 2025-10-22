President Ilham Aliyev presented “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov VIDEO

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Yagub Eyyubov and presented him with the “Istiglal” Order.

Welcoming Yagub Eyyubov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- First of all, I congratulate you on your upcoming birthday and wish you good health and new successes. You have made a significant contribution to Azerbaijan’s development while serving in various responsible positions over many years. I highly appreciate this. As we both know, National Leader Heydar Aliyev always had great confidence in you. In the 1970s, he appointed you to responsible positions at a young age - confidence that you fully lived up to. That is why, following the restoration of independence, when the National Leader returned to power in 1993 at the will of the people, he again entrusted you with important responsibilities, reaffirming his confidence in you. By his order, you were appointed First Deputy Prime Minister - a position you have held ever since.

Over the 22 years of my presidency, I have likewise expressed my confidence in you on numerous occasions, reappointing you to the same position after each presidential election. Today, as I present you with this state award, I want to say that I am satisfied with your work. You have served the state and the homeland with dedication and loyalty. You are always proactive in your work and fulfill my instructions with a strong sense of responsibility. In recognition of your distinguished service, I have awarded you the “Istiglal” Order - the highest state honor of Azerbaijan. Allow me to present this high honor to you. Congratulations.

Yagub Eyyubov: Thank you.

Expressing his gratitude to the head of state for the high appreciation of his work, Yagub Eyyubov shared memories related to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, noting that he had always strived to live up to the trust shown to him by both the National Leader and President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that under the leadership of the head of state, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty had been fully restored, saying:

“You are a visionary personality who restored Azerbaijan’s lands. What seemed impossible has been accomplished through your exceptional leadership. You are a great, highly capable, and truly outstanding leader, which is why the entire nation - and the world - admires and takes pride in you.”

Emphasizing that receiving the “Istiglal” Order is a great honor, Yagub Eyyubov said: “I will never forget this for the rest of my life and will continue, to the best of my abilities, to serve you and our state with complete dedication.”

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.