Astana hosted second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council VIDEO

Astana, October 21, AZERTAC

On October 21, the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council was held in Astana with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan delivered a speech first.

Speech by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

- Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, distinguished colleagues.

First of all, I would like to once again welcome you on your official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. This visit holds great, even critical importance for the further development of our strategic partnership, allied relations and, ultimately, for the strengthening of friendship between our fraternal peoples and states.

I welcome you to the second meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council. This format of interaction between our countries highlights the special status of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, which rest on a foundation of trust and mutual support. The Council serves as an effective platform for developing coordinated decisions in all areas of our bilateral cooperation.

Azerbaijan is a special country and a fraternal state for Kazakhstan. We are bound together by shared historical roots, a rich spiritual and cultural heritage and, ultimately, a common mentality, outlook on things and the development of the situation. And it is on this unshakable foundation that we are successfully developing our multifaceted cooperation.

Ilham Heydar oglu, I attach exceptional importance to your state visit. Essentially, we have already started an exchange of views in the most frank and casual atmosphere. And I am very pleased that we are finding common ground on all key issues on the agenda – whether these are bilateral cooperation or international relations. I will elaborate on this topic at the press conference again today, because I consider it necessary to share my views on the activities and work you are carrying out both for the benefit of your country and, of course, for improving the international situation.

It is quite symbolic that your visit is taking place in the year marking the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between our countries. Over these years, we have established an active political dialogue and created a solid legal framework for the continued development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation. Such comprehensive and consistent work is fully supported by the citizens of our countries.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, the current high level of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations has been achieved primarily thanks to your personal contributions. I deeply and highly appreciate your continued support and attention to this issue. All of the present-day Azerbaijan's outstanding achievements are inextricably linked to your creative and strong leadership.

I would like to particularly note the historic significance of the Declaration on the peaceful settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. As US President Donald Trump rightly noted, despite being in a very strong position, you chose to sign such an important document, which suggests the special position and confidence of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, led by you, in their potential. The strong political will and strategic vision you have demonstrated serve as a graphic example of a wise approach to navigating complex issues and your sense of responsibility for the fate of future generations. Without a doubt, the agreements reached between the two countries have become a watershed, opening new horizons for cooperation across the region and beyond, I believe.

We sincerely rejoice in the successes of brotherly Azerbaijan and wish it the successful realization of its ambitious goals in building a strong and progressive state. There is no doubt that these goals will be achieved under your strong leadership.

As for our relations, they have immense potential and everything necessary for its full realization is already in place: unwavering political confidence, shared values and the sincere desire of our peoples for closer ties. Therefore, I am confident that our countries have a bright future ahead of them.

I would now like to give the floor to you.

Then, the President of Azerbaijan made a speech.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Thank you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, dear friends.

First and foremost, I would like to thank you, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, for your hospitality and for the invitation to pay a state visit to fraternal Kazakhstan.

As you have noted, we have had the opportunity, both yesterday and today, to exchange views on a number of issues of our bilateral agenda, as well as many regional and international policy matters. I am pleased with the complete alignment of our views on the topics we have discussed, and with our shared commitment to strengthening our allied cooperation.

I would also like to congratulate you and the entire fraternal people of Kazakhstan on the great successes in the country's notable socioeconomic development and the enhancement of Kazakhstan's role and authority in the international arena. We, as your friends and brothers, sincerely rejoice in this and are confident that under your leadership Kazakhstan will continue to follow the path of development and the implementation of an independent foreign policy based on national interests.

I would also like to express my gratitude for your assessment of the peace process in the South Caucasus region. Throughout the many years of occupation of our lands, Kazakhstan consistently expressed support for Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, both bilaterally and through signed documents, as well as through Kazakhstan's position in international organizations. We have always felt this support and are very grateful for that.

Today, a new stage is beginning — I would even say that it has already begun — an era of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The initialing of a peace agreement less than two years after the last clashes testifies to the fact that both countries have demonstrated a significant level of political will. And, of course, the role of US President Donald Trump in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia deserves the highest recognition.

The Washington summit on August 8 effectively put an end to the long-standing conflict, opening up great prospects for development, including in the broader regional context, of the Eurasian continent.

We also exchanged views during a short presentation on the Middle Corridor, and we will continue discussions in this direction today. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will significantly increase transport and logistics capacity in the coming years.

The Intergovernmental Commission recently held a meeting, and it was also very positive. Significant results have been achieved in strengthening trade and economic ties. Our trade turnover is growing, and we are very pleased with that, of course. The joint investment fund we established also has tremendous potential. Several projects are already underway, some concrete projects are under review, along with proposals for joint financing through the joint investment fund.

I would also like to express my gratitude for the support in the restoration of the Garabagh region. The Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center is now fully operational. We inaugurated it together, and we are very grateful for Kazakhstan’s gift in the development and restoration of the Garabagh region. Around 100 children are currently studying at this center. Of course, in addition to its practical functionality, it serves as yet another hub for Kazakh-Azerbaijani friendship.

Regarding humanitarian cooperation, I would like to note the fact that Kazakhstan Culture Days in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Culture Days in Kazakhstan were held last year and the year before. I believe that such events should be regular and permanent. Perhaps we could develop a roadmap for cultural cooperation so that cultural days are regularly held in both our capitals and throughout the regions.

We also have immense potential in developing the energy sector, using both conventional and renewable energy sources. Last November, we signed a trilateral agreement to build a Caspian subsea electric cable. I trust we will also discuss this topic today.

All in all, the agenda is quite extensive. It covers virtually all key areas of cooperation.

I would like to once again express my gratitude for the hospitality, for your warm and friendly attitude toward Azerbaijan, and for personally overseeing all matters related to our bilateral cooperation. Thank you

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Thank you, dear Mr. President.