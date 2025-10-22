President Ilham Aliyev received Estonia’s Foreign Minister VIDEO

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia.

The Foreign Minister congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements attained in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the congratulations, highlighting the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in this process. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the agreements reached at the Washington meeting are of historical significance and emphasized the importance of establishing a transport link between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan region.

The Estonian Foreign Minister underscored that Azerbaijan’s permission for the transit of grain imported by Armenia from Kazakhstan through Azerbaijani territory is a significant step toward the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

The minister stated that he arrived in Azerbaijan with a large business delegation and noted that a business forum was held in Baku, expressing hope that such events would boost the development of economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He mentioned Estonia’s support for Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union and NATO, and praised the positive momentum in the development of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

President Ilham Aliyev fondly recalled his meetings with the President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Tirana and Copenhagen, noting that new prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union have opened in energy, transport connectivity, and other areas.

Margus Tsahkna also extended congratulations on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, emphasizing that the event had produced significant outcomes in advancing the international climate agenda.

During the conversation, they exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.