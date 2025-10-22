Azerbaijan wins “Best Culinary Destination” award in Brussels

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan has been named the “Best Culinary Destination” in the “Destination Excellence” category at the annual meeting of the Global Tourism Forum (GTF) 2025 held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Rashad Aliyev, Deputy CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, received the award.

At the event, the national “Experience Azerbaijan” stand was showcased by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) together with two industry partners.

As part of the forum, meetings were held with Shaikha Al Nowais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism; Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS); and Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee.

Additionally, with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, the Belgium–Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, a networking event dedicated to the development of Azerbaijani tourism was held in Brussels.

Speaking at the event, Rashad Aliyev briefed the guests on new initiatives and ongoing activities carried out by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to promote the country’s tourism potential.

The Global Tourism Forum is one of the leading platforms bringing together representatives from both the public and private sectors to discuss the sustainable development of international tourism and future strategies.