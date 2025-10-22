Dushanbe hosts 35th meeting of CIS General Prosecutors’ Coordination Council

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 21, the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, hosted the 35th meeting of the Coordination Council of General Prosecutors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Elchin Mammadov, First Deputy Prosecutor General.

Elchin Mammadov delivered a speech on “The Role of the Prosecutor's Office in Ensuring Environmental Safety in the Republic of Azerbaijan: Expertise and Priorities.” He noted that by hosting COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan demonstrated active engagement in global environmental developments. He also highlighted the role of the ECOLEAD platform, launched by Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office, in combating environmental crimes and promoting ecological restoration.

During the visit, participants were received by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Elchin Mammadov also met with Habibullo Vohidzoda, Prosecutor General of Tajikistan.

The meetings underscored that the friendly and mutually trusted relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan are rooted in shared history and common values.