Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

On October 20, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations dedicated to the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” was held at the Congress Center in Khankendi.

Addressing the event, Aygun Aliyeva, the Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of Azerbaijan, noted that starting from 2023, an annual gathering of Azerbaijani NGOs has been held in the country, describing the forum as an important platform for assessing the past and current situations, as well as future prospects.

She also emphasized that Azerbaijan will host the Solidarity Forum of NGOs from the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) this November, adding that preparations for the inaugural Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan NGOs Forum are underway, with the Azerbaijan-China NGO cooperation platform also expected to be established in the forthcoming period.

Other speakers included Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts; Tural Aliyev, Head of the NGO Affairs Sector of the Department of Work with NGOs and Communication of the Presidential Administration; Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund; Khalid Rajabov, Head of the Social Investment Group for bp’s Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye region; Sevinj Orujova, Chairperson of the “Zafar” Martyrs’ Families Support Public Union; and Alimammad Nuriyev, President of the Constitution Research Fund.

The forum continued with four panel discussions.