Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

Khankendi, October 20, AZERTAC

The Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations dedicated to the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” has opened at the Congress Center in Khankendi.

The event, which brought together nearly 300 NGOs, started with the screening of a video titled “Letter to a Martyr.”

Subsequently, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The event features panel sessions on “Turkman Heritage: Loyalty to Historical Roots,” “Towards WUF13: New Opportunities for NGOs,” “Azerbaijani NGOs on the Global Stage: Techniques for Unity Against Isolation,” and “The Digital NGO Concept: Artificial Intelligence and Digital Solutions.”

The event will conclude with an artistic program.