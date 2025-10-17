Fuzuli City Day wraps up with colourful fireworks

Fuzuli, October 17, AZERTAC

A series of events held in Fuzuli marking the City Day concluded with colourful fireworks illuminating the sky of the city.

Similar events were also held in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan, and the Karabakh Revival Fund.

The performance "Puss in Boots" was shown by the Fuzuli State Drama Theatre for Children at the secondary school No. 1 named after Mirzo Ulugbek.

A photo exhibition titled "The Spirit of Victory" and master classes in fine arts were held at the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center.

Drawing skills master classes for kids were organized as part of the event.

Then, a special concert celebrating Fuzuli City Day was held, featuring performances by various artists, including dancers.

The events concluded with a spectacular display of fireworks in the city’s sky.