Ashabi-Kahf: A sacred site of faith and a popular tourist destination VIDEO

Nakhchivan, June 4, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns the spotlight on Ashabi-Kahf.

The Ashabi-Kahf Shrine Religious and Cultural Monument Complex, located about 12 kilometers from Nakhchivan city, is a significant religious and tourist destination that attracts thousands of local and international visitors each year.

Nestled between Mount Hachadagh and Mount Nahajir at an altitude of 1,665 meters, the Ashabi-Kahf shrine has long been regarded as a sacred place and a site of worship for those who seek hope and spiritual comfort from Almighty Allah.

Studies suggest that the “Ashabi-Kahf” mentioned in the Holy Quran is located in Nakhchivan. With the support and instructions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, restoration and renovation work was carried out at the site.

In recent years, the Ashabi-Kahf Religious and Cultural Monument Complex has undergone further reconstruction and improvement. A mosque has been built, and facilities have been created to enable pilgrims to perform their religious rituals.