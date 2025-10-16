Officials of OTS countries` diaspora institutions visit Karabakh
Baku, October 16, AZERTAC
Officials of diaspora institutions from member and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) visited the cities of Shusha and Khankendi as part of the 2nd “INTERNSHIP” program.
They first toured the city of Shusha, including the Jidir Duzu plain, Shusha Fortress, Ganja Gate, Isa Spring, and Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque. They also viewed the bullet-riddled monuments of prominent Azerbaijani figures such as Khurshidbanu Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibeyli at Shusha’s Central Square, where they were briefed on the city’s history, its nearly 30-year-long Armenian occupation, and the ongoing restoration efforts. The internship participants highly commended the restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the city.
During a meeting at Garabakh University in Khankendi, the university's research directions and international cooperation opportunities were highlighted.
Furthermore, the participants who visited Victory Square were briefed on the city's history, current state, social and cultural life, strategic importance, as well as the ongoing restoration and development efforts.
