Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona

As Barcelona prepare for their UEFA Champions League clash against Olympiacos, news coming from Madrid has given the Catalans a reason to smile ahead of this weekend’s El Clasico, according to One Football.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are set to be without David Alaba for Sunday’s showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old Austrian defender will also miss Real Madrid’s Champions League fixture against Juventus tomorrow.

His absence comes after he was forced off at halftime during the recent league encounter with Getafe due to discomfort in his right soleus muscle.

Initial examinations suggested a possible overload, and follow-up scans were scheduled to determine the extent of the issue.

Medical tests conducted earlier today confirmed that Alaba has not suffered a muscle tear but is dealing with a significant strain in the same area.

His recovery is expected to take seven to ten days, ruling him out of the Juventus match and the highly anticipated El Clasico against Barcelona.

This news comes as a relief for Hansi Flick’s side, as Real Madrid’s defensive situation is already under considerable pressure.

With Alaba sidelined, Xabi Alonso faces a major headache in central defence. Dean Huijsen returned from international duty with an injury of his own, and his participation this weekend remains uncertain.

That leaves Eder Militao and Raul Asencio as the only available centre-backs for Los Blancos heading into one of the most important fixtures of the season.

For Barcelona, who are looking to make a statement at the Bernabeu, this development could not have come at a better time.

With Real Madrid short on options at the back, Barcelona will see this as a major opportunity to exploit their rivals’ defensive vulnerabilities and build momentum towards La Liga’s top standings.