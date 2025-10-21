Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
“Latvia and Azerbaijan can achieve mutual benefits in the ICT sector,” said Katrīna Zariņa, newly appointed Chair of the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), at the “Central Baltic - Azerbaijan Business Forum & Gala Event” in Baku.
Highlighting the growing trade connections between Latvia and Azerbaijan, Katrīna Zariņa added: “We see that Azerbaijan is actively seeking opportunities and is increasingly investing in non-oil sectors. In recent years, we have gained extensive experience in the field of information and communication technologies, as well as in sustainable development and environmental protection. I think these areas are also of interest to Azerbaijani companies, and we can achieve mutual benefits for all parties involved,” added Katrīna Zariņa.
