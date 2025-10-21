Fifth OIC Ministers of Water Conference kicks off in Jeddah

Islamabad, Hilal Ahmad, October 21, AZERTAC

The fifth session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministers of Water Conference has commenced in Jeddah, chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the theme “From Vision to Impact.” The three-day conference brings together ministers and experts in water affairs from OIC member states.

The event opened with a preparatory meeting of senior officials to address water-related issues and challenges shared by member states, reaffirming Saudi Arabia's leadership in global efforts to tackle water resource challenges and promote sustainable water security.

The conference aims to enhance cooperation and partnerships between member states and OIC institutions, explore opportunities for integrating modern technologies and digital transformation in water resource management, and develop joint projects and initiatives in the water sector. It also seeks to encourage investment and financing in the field of water and promote innovative and sustainable funding mechanisms to strengthen water security across Islamic countries.

Addressing the conference, OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Science and Technology Aftab Ahmad Khokher emphasized that the theme “From Vision to Impact” highlights the importance of implementing the objectives outlined in the OIC Water Vision and charting a clear path forward to address water-related challenges of vital concern to member states.

He reaffirmed the OIC’s commitment to supporting initiatives that advance water sustainability, conserve resources, and enhance resilience to scarcity, while continuing close cooperation with its institutions and international partners to achieve shared water security goals. Khokher also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting and chairing the fifth session and for its continued support of the OIC’s programs and initiatives.