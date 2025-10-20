King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

King Charles III, King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, has visited the scene of a fatal attack at a synagogue in Manchester, according to Sky News.

The monarch was greeted by Rabbi Daniel Walker when he arrived at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

He spent a few minutes at an outside memorial area next to the synagogue, where flowers and messages have been left by those paying their respects.

It was the King's first official engagement since Prince Andrew's decision to relinquish his titles under intense public scrutiny following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre. The prince vehemently denies the allegations.

Andrew also faces the Metropolitan Police looking into reports he asked an officer to help with an attempted smear campaign against Ms Giuffre.

During the attack at the Manchester synagogue on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, father-of-three Melvin Cravitz, 66, was killed, along with Adrian Daulby.

Mr Daulby, 53, was believed to have been inadvertently shot by police as he ran to block the synagogue doors to stop the attacker getting inside to continue his knife rampage.

Attacker Jihad al Shamie, 35, called 999 during his deadly rampage, pledging allegiance to the so-called Islamic State terror group.

He drove his car at Jews gathering at the Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue for the holy day of Yom Kippur, then attacked others with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before armed police shot him dead.

Last week, Yoni Finlay, who is believed to have been hit by a police bullet during the attack and underwent seven hours of surgery, was discharged from hospital.

He reportedly helped barricade the doors at the synagogue.