President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Visit of Azerbaijani President to Kazakhstan holds great significance for further development of strategic partnership between the two countries

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the great significance of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana for the further development of strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, the Kazakh head of state said: “First of all, I would like to once again welcome your official state visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan, which holds very important, one might say, critically important significance for the further development of strategic partnership, allied relations, and ultimately for strengthening friendship between our brotherly peoples and states.”