Azerbaijan’s tomato exports surge 23% in first nine months of 2025
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
Tomato exports from Azerbaijan have significantly increased in the first nine months of 2025, with volumes rising by 23% and export value by 12.6% compared to the same period last year.
The total value of exports during this period amounted to $157,171.6.
Azerbaijan continues to expand its presence in the global tomato market.
