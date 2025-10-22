Minister: Western countries that previously viewed the Middle Corridor with skepticism are now showing interest

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

“The Middle Corridor project is not an alternative to any road, but one of the arteries connecting the East and the West,” said Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, during his remarks at the panel titled "Middle Corridor: From Reliability to Efficiency" at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2025.

The minister noted that some Western countries previously viewed the Middle Corridor as a rival route. “However, in recent years, the views of those countries have changed, and they have become more interested. Since 2022, Western countries have shown great interest in the Middle Corridor. Azerbaijan remains committed to its obligations on this project. The railway infrastructure in Azerbaijan has been fully renovated, thousands of kilometers of railways have been laid, and three of nine international airports have been built in the liberated areas. Azerbaijan has also invested approximately $1 billion in developing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in Georgia.”

Emphasizing the significance of the Zangezur Corridor, the minister outlined its broad prospects for development.

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent