Working Group session as part of 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

On October 23, a meeting of the Working Group was held in Baku as part of the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), organized by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

Addressing the event, Merey Mukazhan, Deputy Secretary General of the OTS, noted that the shared historical and cultural values among the OTS member states provide a solid foundation for enhanced cooperation.

He added that the development of green technologies and the acceleration of transformation in this field play a crucial role in ensuring the sustainable development of the region, and expressed confidence that the Working Group meeting would further strengthen mutual cooperation.

Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, described the meeting of the OTS Working Group on Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation as an excellent platform for enhancing cooperation and discussing new initiatives.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Turkic states, noting the significance of the meeting in expanding this partnership across industry, education, innovation, technology, investment, SME development, and other fields.

The meeting focused on issues related to the implementation of the Action Plan, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and digital transformation in industrial production, the implementation of programs to strengthen the innovation ecosystem, investment promotion, and SME development.

The visiting delegations also toured the Baku SME House.