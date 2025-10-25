Secretary General of TURKPA meets with Vice President of Türkiye

Baku, October 25, AZERTAC

On October 24, Vice President of Türkiye Cevdet Yılmaz met with a delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) led by Secretary General Ramil Hasan in Ankara.

Vice President Yılmaz congratulated Ramil Hasan and wished him continued success in his activities.

Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and cordial atmosphere, Ramil Hasan briefed the Vice President on the work of the Parliamentary Assembly and outlined his views on further developing TURKPA’s agenda. He highlighted recent initiatives and upcoming projects aimed at enhancing parliamentary dialogue, promoting legislative coordination, and strengthening solidarity among the Turkic states.

The Secretary General noted that these activities are being successfully implemented under the current Chairmanship of Kazakhstan.

Vice President Yılmaz reaffirmed Türkiye’s strong support for TURKPA’s mission and underlined the importance of advancing unity, mutual understanding, and cooperation among the Turkic states.

The discussions also focused on future initiatives to expand fraternal relations and foster a stronger partnership within the Turkic world.

Secretary General Ramil Hasan was accompanied by his deputies, Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.