Azerbaijani scientists participate in international conference held in Kazakhstan

Astana, October 25, AZERTAC

The 6th International Scientific-Practical Conference titled “International Research in Archaeology: Experience, Results, and Priority Directions” was held in the town of Esik, Kazakhstan.

The event brought together scientists and experts from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

During the plenary sessions and panel discussions, participants exchanged views on the preservation and efficient use of archaeological monuments, interdisciplinary research, methods for protecting heritage sites, and current challenges in museum work.

The resolution adopted at the conclusion of the conference emphasized the importance of further developing the theoretical and applied aspects of archaeology, improving the quality of scientific and museum research, and strengthening international cooperation.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent