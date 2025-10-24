The Azerbaijan State News Agency

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The QS International Trade Rankings MBA/Masters 2026 have been released.

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) achieved outstanding success by ranking first in Azerbaijan and the Caucasus region, and 56th globally in this prestigious international ranking.

The QS International Trade Rankings identify the world’s leading master’s programs in Global Business and Trade, focusing primarily on the trade-oriented content of academic curricula.

According to the “Trade Program Content” indicator, UNEC outperformed leading universities such as the London School of Economics (LSE) and the University of Warwick, securing a place among the world’s top 20 universities.

UNEC also demonstrated strong performance in graduate outcomes, scoring 82.8 points, with an employment rate of 89.5 percent among graduates — a result placing UNEC ahead of both LSE and Warwick in this category.

Furthermore, under the “Experiential Learning” sub-indicator, UNEC’s innovative teaching methodology was rated on par with leading global institutions, including Tsinghua University and the London School of Economics.

