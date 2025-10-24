Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of the OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku.

The discussions focused on the organization’s growing role on the global stage, its cooperation with Azerbaijan, and the expansion of joint initiatives among member states in such priority areas as the application of modern technologies, the development of innovative solutions, and the advancement of transport, logistics, and transit connectivity.

During the meeting with Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Minister of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, the sides discussed prospects for strengthening the Azerbaijan–Türkiye economic partnership and diversifying areas of cooperation. They emphasized that enhancing joint activities plays a crucial role in deepening bilateral collaboration within the OTS and advancing shared strategic objectives.

At the meeting with Bakyt Sydykov, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, the discussions revolved around strengthening the strategic partnership and economic ties between the two countries, focusing on increasing trade turnover and fostering cooperation in key areas such as technology and innovation, agriculture, energy, logistics, and infrastructure development.