Estonian FM: We hail reconciliation process between Azerbaijan-Armenia
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
“We hail the reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
He noted that the recent decisions made in Washington were of great importance to the region. He also highlighted discussions on regional connectivity and transport issues, emphasizing that Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in regional transport.
