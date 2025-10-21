President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council.

“We are united by common historical roots, a rich spiritual and cultural heritage, and, ultimately, a shared mentality and outlook on developments. On this unshakable foundation, we are successfully developing our multifaceted cooperation,” President Tokayev emphasized.