Turkmenistan Culture Days wrap up with friendship concert in Ganja

Ganja, October 16, AZERTAC

The Turkmenistan Culture Days held in Azerbaijan concluded with a friendship concert in Ganja.

The event was co-organized by the Ministries of Culture of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

The closing concert celebrated the enduring cultural and friendly ties between the two brotherly nations and aimed to further strengthen relations between the two peoples.

The program featured performances by artists from both Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. People's Artists of Turkmenistan, along with folklore and ethnographic ensembles, showcased the spirit of friendship and solidarity through their art.

Azerbaijan was represented by People's Artists Gulyanag and Gulyaz Mammadova, Honored Workers of Culture Mehpara Jafarova, Rustam Jafarov, Sahri Aliyeva, and the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble.

Jemal Saparova, Bahar Annayeva, Maya Orazberdiyeva, Kerven Yovbasarov, Rustam Hallyyev, and the " Dokmachylar" folklore and ethnographic ensemble presented a memorable program on stage.

Through their joint performances, the artists of both countries became a symbol of friendship and cultural closeness.