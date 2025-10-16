Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum continues with panel discussions

Khankendi, October 16, AZERTAC

The second day of the Third Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the theme “Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Harnessing Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions”, organized in partnership with the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), continues with panel discussions in Khankendi.

The panel session on “Urban-Rural Linkages for Socio-Economic Growth, Territorial Equity and Environmental Sustainability” is moderated by Nigar Arpadarai, MP and COP29 High-level Champion.

The forum held in Khankendi Congress Center, is bringing together by up to 400 representatives of public and private institutions, international organizations, academic institutions, and civil society from more than 60 countries.