Baku hosts D-8 Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

On October 16, the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Commissioners’ Retreat Meeting was held in Baku.

Hosted by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting brought together the D-8 Commissioners of Member States and accompanying officials to discuss key issues related to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation and its ongoing and future activities.

Held in an informal and interactive format, the Retreat provided a valuable platform for exchanging views, brainstorming, and engaging in open dialogue on various aspects of the Organization’s work. The participants explored ways to further enhance cooperation among the Member States in line with the objectives and principles of D-8.

The Retreat served as an opportunity to deliberate on strategic and result-oriented approaches to strengthen the Organization’s role and visibility at both regional and global levels.

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation is an organization for economic cooperation among the following countries: Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Türkiye. Azerbaijan joined the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in 2025.

The establishment of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government on June 15, 1997.

The objectives of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation are to improve member states’ position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.